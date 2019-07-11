Shatreka "Treka" Hill entered eternal rest Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Nottingham Regional Rehab at the age of 32. She lives to cherish her memories her Son Makio Hill, Mother Rita Hill, Brother Roger (Chantell) Perkins, Sisters Sandra (Everett) Times and Precious Hill, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephew, and Host of other Relatives and Friends. Visiting Friday, July 12, 2019 5:00pm-7:00pm at Resting Place Funeral Home, 7840 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, La 70806. Religious Service Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00am at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 6409 Hwy 952, Wilson, La officiated by Minister Jonathan Hill. Interment in church cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 13, 2019