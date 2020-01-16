Shaun John Duplantis, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Brusly, LA, passed away on January 11, 2020, at the age of 44. Shaun loved to fish, and loved seafood, surfing, and the water. He attended River Ministries International in Brusly, LA, and was employed as a carpenter with Primoris (PSC). He is survived by his wife, Amanda (Mandy) Guidry of Brusly; father-in-law, Michael Guidry; mother and step father, Ernest and Terri Bell; daughters, Hilaiza, Fran Machado and Alexa Rey; uncle and aunt, Eric and Kim French, and aunt, Tanya Ringo Tamba; cousin, Wesley French; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ted and Krissy Beeson; and niece, Devon Beeson. He was preceded in death by his father, Sheldon Duplantis. A Memorial Service will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at River Ministries International in Addis, LA, 7615 La. Hwy. 1 South., officiated by Pastor Butch LaBauve and Pastor Kevin Ray.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020