Shaun John Duplantis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shaun John Duplantis.
Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-399-4352
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
River Ministries International
7615 La. Hwy. 1 South.
Addis, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shaun John Duplantis, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Brusly, LA, passed away on January 11, 2020, at the age of 44. Shaun loved to fish, and loved seafood, surfing, and the water. He attended River Ministries International in Brusly, LA, and was employed as a carpenter with Primoris (PSC). He is survived by his wife, Amanda (Mandy) Guidry of Brusly; father-in-law, Michael Guidry; mother and step father, Ernest and Terri Bell; daughters, Hilaiza, Fran Machado and Alexa Rey; uncle and aunt, Eric and Kim French, and aunt, Tanya Ringo Tamba; cousin, Wesley French; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ted and Krissy Beeson; and niece, Devon Beeson. He was preceded in death by his father, Sheldon Duplantis. A Memorial Service will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at River Ministries International in Addis, LA, 7615 La. Hwy. 1 South., officiated by Pastor Butch LaBauve and Pastor Kevin Ray.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.