Shaunda Ann Allement
Shaunda Ann Allement, a resident of Bueche, La., passed away on November 20, 2020 at the age of 54. Shaunda enjoyed spending her time loving on her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews and adored them as if they were her own children. Taking Mr. Cleveland to the casino was always something she loved to do. She enjoyed taking care of her fur babies, traveling on twin cruises and family vacations. Shaunda and her twin sister, Sharron were inseparable and enjoyed more than all being Sharron's best friend till the end. She was devout in her faith and was an active member of Immaculate Conception in Lakeland. Shaunda was an exceptional person, from her loving, caring and bubbly personality to her spunky attitude. Shaunda would have been there for anyone at any time and was as honest as they come. She made friends wherever she went. She loved to bake and cook for her family and for holiday meals using her extensive cook book collection. Shaunda graduated from University of Phoenix with her Master's Degree and from Nicholls University with her Bachelors. Shaunda worked for the Department of Natural Resources Auditor IV for 20+ years. She was a member of and the treasurer for TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly). With her being an accountant, this helped mold her into the family's money manager. Visiting at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, La on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. The Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. The entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Survived by her father, Cleveland Allement; brother, John Allement Sr. (Jacqueline Klein), twin sister, Sharron Allement; nephew, John Allement Jr. (Macey); nieces, Jayde Allement and Jilyan Allement; great nieces, Lillie and Lucy Allement; great-nephew, Emerson Allement and John Allement III; Joanna Allement, a special sister. Preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Varnell Allement; maternal grandparents, Louise Haymon and Clarence Varnell; paternal grandparents, Amar and Anaise Allement. Pallbearers will be John Allement Sr., John Allement Jr., Gary Allement Jr., Keith Allement, James Allement, Mark Allement and Devon Beene.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
November 21, 2020
