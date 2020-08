Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Shawn's life story with friends and family

Share Shawn's life story with friends and family

November 29, 1969 to August 6, 2020. Shawn C. Brown Services, August 22, 2020. Viewing from 10 am-11 am @ Westgate Church 1622 Court Street, Port Allen, LA Pastor Alfred Moore - Officiating. Tickets are required contact family at (225) 938-2633 Charles Mackey Scotlandville Funeral Services 1576 Robin Street Baton Rouge, LA (225) 774-0390.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store