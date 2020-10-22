Or Copy this URL to Share

Shawn D. Brown born 04/28/74 died on 10/13/2020. Shawn of Baton Rouge, LA was survived by a mother Janie Turner (Curtis Taylor) sister Laquista (Jeffery) Woods 1 daughter Jacquill Cofield (Akiva Meariday), 1 granddaughter Akivia Meariday. Preceded in death by his father Jerry Brown, a grandmother Bertha Allen and many other relatives and friends. Pastor Donald Turner Sr. officiating viewing Sat. Oct. 24,2020 @ Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. B.R., La. 70807. Visitation will be 1pm-3pm. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store