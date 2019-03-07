Shawn Kelvin Peal

Funeral Services for Shawn Kelvin Pearl age 51, will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Disciples Outreach Ministry, 2032 Gore Rd. Visitation from 2:00 p.m. until religious services at 3:00 p.m. Interment Private. Charles Mackey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
