Shawn McNelis

Guest Book
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Venue Plus
St. Amant, LA
Obituary
Shawn McNelis, 49, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Ventress passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He moved to Ventress to live closer to the water. He was a licensed plumber and was proud of the work he performed. He was known by many as, DJ SLAM. Shawn had a passion for music and enjoyed playing his mixes for many. Shawn lived his life to the fullest and was a very loving person. Shawn devoted his life to his daughter. She was his world and his heart. Shawn is survived by: his Daughter Adrianna Mcnelis of Baton Rouge La, Mother Deborah Bendily of Ventress La, Father Richard Mautner Sr of Morgan City La, one Sister Holly (Brother-in-law John) Blackburn of Walker, one Brother-Richard "Ricky" (Sister-in-law Dixie) Mautner of Slidell La, and several loved Nieces and Nephews. A celebration of His life is planned for 1/25/20 at The Venue Plus located in St. Amant, La. 1 pm Family Only and friends 2-7 pm. This Celebration will be in true "Shawn Style".
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 25, 2020
