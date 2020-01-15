Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shawn McNelis. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM The Venue Plus St. Amant , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shawn McNelis, 49, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Ventress passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He moved to Ventress to live closer to the water. He was a licensed plumber and was proud of the work he performed. He was known by many as, DJ SLAM. Shawn had a passion for music and enjoyed playing his mixes for many. Shawn lived his life to the fullest and was a very loving person. Shawn devoted his life to his daughter. She was his world and his heart. Shawn is survived by: his Daughter Adrianna Mcnelis of Baton Rouge La, Mother Deborah Bendily of Ventress La, Father Richard Mautner Sr of Morgan City La, one Sister Holly (Brother-in-law John) Blackburn of Walker, one Brother-Richard "Ricky" (Sister-in-law Dixie) Mautner of Slidell La, and several loved Nieces and Nephews. A celebration of His life is planned for 1/25/20 at The Venue Plus located in St. Amant, La. 1 pm Family Only and friends 2-7 pm. This Celebration will be in true "Shawn Style". Shawn McNelis, 49, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Ventress passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He moved to Ventress to live closer to the water. He was a licensed plumber and was proud of the work he performed. He was known by many as, DJ SLAM. Shawn had a passion for music and enjoyed playing his mixes for many. Shawn lived his life to the fullest and was a very loving person. Shawn devoted his life to his daughter. She was his world and his heart. Shawn is survived by: his Daughter Adrianna Mcnelis of Baton Rouge La, Mother Deborah Bendily of Ventress La, Father Richard Mautner Sr of Morgan City La, one Sister Holly (Brother-in-law John) Blackburn of Walker, one Brother-Richard "Ricky" (Sister-in-law Dixie) Mautner of Slidell La, and several loved Nieces and Nephews. A celebration of His life is planned for 1/25/20 at The Venue Plus located in St. Amant, La. 1 pm Family Only and friends 2-7 pm. This Celebration will be in true "Shawn Style". Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close