Shayla West-Jones
Shayla West-Jones, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Zachary, LA passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at her residence surrounded by family and friends at the age of 42. She was a graduate of Zachary High School and a retired employee of Zachary Walmart. She was born to the late Lawrence Dyson and Sharon West Payne. She was married 17 years to Casey Jones. To this union two children were born, KaSharon and Casey, Jr. She leaves to cherish her A Loving Husband, Children, A Loving Grandmother and a host of relatives, loved ones and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 1896 E. Flanacher Road, Zachary, LA. 70791 Invitation only Funeral Services will be at 11 A.M. Reverend Geoffrey Sykes, Officiating. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70807, Mask Mandatory. No Repast. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton,11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA 70722

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Greater New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greater New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
