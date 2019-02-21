Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sheddrick Dontrail Aron passed away on February 18, 2019 at the age of 47. He fought a long and challenging battle with Renal Disease. He has left to cherish his memory his Mother, Linda Davis Moore, Father William Aron Jr, Siblings, Children, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many friends and caregivers. Too many to list, honoring his wishes, there will be a viewing of the body and visitation with family on Saturday, February 23rd from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (the family will arrive at 11:00 a.m.) at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road in Baton Rouge. His wishes were to be cremated so there will not be any grave side ceremonies. God understands our pain and sorrow. He is able and eager to provide the help and encouragement we need to cope. He has promised to eradicate death and resurrect all who are in his memory. (John 5:28,29, Revelation 21:3,4). Then all can echo the words of the Apostle Paul, "Death, where is your victory? Death, where is your sting?" (1 Corinthians 15:55).

7221 Plank Rd.

Baton Rouge , LA 70811

