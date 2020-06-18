I have fought a good fight. I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. Shedric Jarmon "Hersho" Jackson a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. Shedric was a 2008 graduate of McKinley High School. Shedric is survived by his father, Eric W. Johnson (Brenda), his sisters Shelna J. Myers (Kevin), Erica M. Williams, His paternal Grandmother Mary F. Johnson, Aunts- Cora T. Nealond and Fredia A. Johnson, Uncles-Henry L. Thompson, Eddie L. Johnson, Gregory M. Johnson (Bobbye), Forrest A. Johnson (Tammy), 3 nephews, Great Uncles, Isiah Gaines and Neal Donaldson of Houston, Texas and a host of cousins and friends. Shedric was preceded in death by his mother Gloria T. Jackson, his maternal Grandparents Raymond and Delphine J. Thompson, paternal Grandfather James L. Johnson, Aunt Carmella Johnson (Eddie), Uncles Charles Ray Thompson and Henderson Nealond, Jr. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20,2020 from 9:00am until the Celebration Service at 11:am at Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Conducted by Pastor Derrick Shavers.

