Shedric Jarmon 'Hersho' Jackson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shedric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
I have fought a good fight. I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7. Shedric Jarmon "Hersho" Jackson a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. Shedric was a 2008 graduate of McKinley High School. Shedric is survived by his father, Eric W. Johnson (Brenda), his sisters Shelna J. Myers (Kevin), Erica M. Williams, His paternal Grandmother Mary F. Johnson, Aunts- Cora T. Nealond and Fredia A. Johnson, Uncles-Henry L. Thompson, Eddie L. Johnson, Gregory M. Johnson (Bobbye), Forrest A. Johnson (Tammy), 3 nephews, Great Uncles, Isiah Gaines and Neal Donaldson of Houston, Texas and a host of cousins and friends. Shedric was preceded in death by his mother Gloria T. Jackson, his maternal Grandparents Raymond and Delphine J. Thompson, paternal Grandfather James L. Johnson, Aunt Carmella Johnson (Eddie), Uncles Charles Ray Thompson and Henderson Nealond, Jr. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20,2020 from 9:00am until the Celebration Service at 11:am at Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Conducted by Pastor Derrick Shavers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winnfield Funeral Home- Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
225-357-2675
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved