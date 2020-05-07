Shedrick "Belee" Dorsey departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 65, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 9:00am at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Napoleonville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.