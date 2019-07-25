Sheena LaSha Lewis, age 33, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana, passed from her earthly home to her eternal resting place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 4:57 p.m. at Ochsner Medical Center New Orleans, Louisiana. Sheena is survived by her daughter, Alaska Lewis, her mother, Joyce Walker Lewis, sisters, Trendewlyn Walker, Donsietta (Robert) Johnson, Warnecia (Rydell) Williams, and brothers, Travis and Quinton Watson. Visitation on Friday July 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Roscoe Mortuary, Visiting resumes on Saturday from 11 am until religious service at 2 pm at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Plaquemine, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary 225-687-4216
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019