Sheena LaSha Lewis

Service Information
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-4216
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Plaquemine, LA
View Map
Obituary
Sheena LaSha Lewis, age 33, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana, passed from her earthly home to her eternal resting place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 4:57 p.m. at Ochsner Medical Center New Orleans, Louisiana. Sheena is survived by her daughter, Alaska Lewis, her mother, Joyce Walker Lewis, sisters, Trendewlyn Walker, Donsietta (Robert) Johnson, Warnecia (Rydell) Williams, and brothers, Travis and Quinton Watson. Visitation on Friday July 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Roscoe Mortuary, Visiting resumes on Saturday from 11 am until religious service at 2 pm at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Plaquemine, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary 225-687-4216
