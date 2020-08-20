Sheena Shantell Overstreet Jones was a native of White Castle, LA and passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 35. Public viewing and walk-through at St. John the Baptist Church, 31925 Lacroix Rd., White Castle, LA, from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.- Private Family Viewing 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Private Funeral at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 and CDC requirements, there is a limited amount that can be in attendance and that amount has been accounted for. Masks are required.

