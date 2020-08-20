1/1
Sheena Shantell Overstreet Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheena Shantell Overstreet Jones was a native of White Castle, LA and passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 35. Public viewing and walk-through at St. John the Baptist Church, 31925 Lacroix Rd., White Castle, LA, from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.- Private Family Viewing 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Private Funeral at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 and CDC requirements, there is a limited amount that can be in attendance and that amount has been accounted for. Masks are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved