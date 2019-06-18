Sheila Ann Kaiser passed away peacefully into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on June 9, 2019 in her home at the age of 60. She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Maurepas, LA. She is survived by her devoted husband of 17 years, Jesse Law; children, Juanita Guillory (Donnie), Rachelle Olinde, Chris Jarreau and Jonathan Harding; step-children, Christina Barber and Richard Smith (Rachell); grandchildren, Grant and Matthew Guillory, Blake, Shelby and Cali Jarreau, Breanna and Jaxon Harding; step-grandchild, Madyson Louise Smith; great-grandchildren, Adalynn Edwards and Brantley "Wiggle Worm" Mitchell; sisters, Roxie Townley (Mike), Pam Hebert (Steve) and Sheryl Richard; brother, Teddy Sanidas; uncle, Zack Olinde (Barbara); aunt, Jerry Rogers (Millard); and numerous other family members. She is preceded in death by parents, Alice and Bill Sanidas; biological father, Peyton Kaiser, Jr.; brothers, Terry Lee and Chris Allen Sanidas; grandparents, Zack and Agnes Olinde; and aunt, Ya Jarreau (Leroy). Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 1:00PM until the time of memorial services at 2:00PM. Inurnment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019