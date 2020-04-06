Sheila Holmes Pierce, age 60 of Covington, LA died on Sunday, April 05, 2020, at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, LA. Born, Friday, May 22, 1959 in Covington, LA to Lish Jackson Holmes and Evelyn Passman Holmes. Survived by her Daughter - Angela Pierce Hill (Aubrey), Son - Gabriel Pierce, Granddaughters – Rylee and Rayne, Sisters – Dianne Cooper (Marvin), Paula Reese, Pamela Latino (Tony) and Melissa VanHuss (Michael). She was predeceased by her Father - LJ Holmes, Mother - Evelyn Passman Holmes and Brother – Terry Lish Holmes. Due to the Mandate from the Governor concerning Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com http://www.ejfieldingfh.com/>
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020