Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Kaye Reuben Joyner.
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Sheila Kaye Reuben Joyner, 58, of Zachary, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. Sheila was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Myrna Davidson Donnelley and Harold Arthur Reuben on April 11, 1961. Sheila graduated from Alfred M. Barbe High School class of 1979, where she was a member of the gymnastics team and marching band. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Louisiana State University. While there, she was a sister of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After college, she married the love of her life, Gary Patrick Joyner, and became a high school teacher at Catholic High Pointe Coupee, Alfred M. Barbe High School, and then Zachary High School. At Zachary High School she was the sponsor of the Bronco Belles dance team for several years. She was an active member in the community with membership in the Zachary Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow, Rotary International, Portfolio Book Club of Zachary, Sales Rep for Zachary Neighbors Magazine, as well as serving as the chairman of The in Zachary. Sheila is survived by her husband and children, Maggie Joyner Cahill, M.D. (Harry Lloyd Cahill IV, M.D.) and Nash Patrick Joyner, her mother, sister Lisa Reuben Ferguson (Jeff Ferguson), and niece Drew Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Kathryn Marcel Laudumiey. Sheila was known for her love of her family and friends, as well as her will to overcome life's challenges. On Saturdays, she loved nothing more than attending LSU home football games or hosting parties for away games at her home. While she had numerous health conditions throughout her life, her infectious personality and incredible will to survive allowed her to experience and cherish wonderful memories with her family and friends. One of her favorite memories was going to New York City where she shared her love of Broadway theatre with her family. She had a special gift for sustaining deep rooted friendships from every facet of her life. The love of her husband and two children was her purpose and legacy. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses of the Baton Rouge General ICU and Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge. They treated her with the utmost care, compassion and love till the end. Visitation will be held at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary starting at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 1:30 PM in the funeral home led by Father M. Jeffery Bayhi. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the ( www.cancer.org ), an organization very close to their hearts. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
