"If today you hear his voice, harden not your heart." Psalm 95:8. Sheila Moore Gordon was born September 25, 1923 in Bellingham, WA to the late William George and Marguerite Theresa Call Moore. In 1947 she married her husband Amos K. Gordon, Jr. in Bellingham and made their home in Baton Rouge. She passed away peacefully at her home March 28, 2019. She was a graduate of the University of Washington , the Tobe'-Coburn School of Fashion Careers in New York City and received her J.D. degree from LSU Law School. Mrs. Gordon was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority at the University of Washington and was instrumental in the formation of Sigma Kappa sorority at LSU. She was a member of the Legal Auxiliary prior to becoming an attorney herself. In addition, she was a member of the Junior League, Bridge Club, Rebel's Dance Club and several supper clubs. An active parishioner of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Mrs. Gordon served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the "Come Lord Jesus" group. She was active in the church's prison ministry, charismatic ministry, and attended many of the religious retreats. An avid reader and a member of numerous book clubs, she loved to travel, including many pilgrimages, and enjoyed her family vacations to the beach. She is survived by her children Sheila Neale Gordon, Baton Rouge, Grier Gordon Vernon, Nederland, TX, Amos Kilgore Gordon, III, and wife Karen, New Orleans, and Scott O'Brien Gordon and wife Janice, Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Jeremy Vernon, Nederland, Jaime Laing and husband Eric, Port Neches, TX, Jonathan Vernon, Nederland, Ashleigh McGee and husband Matt, Port Neches, Sierra Teekel, Baton Rouge and Aaren Gordon, New Orleans; and 8 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband. Visitation will be at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Saturday, April 6, 2019, from noon until a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm. A special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and to Angela Nero. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Hospice or St. Vincent De Paul. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

