Shelby Jean Bethune Charlton went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 77. She was a resident of Denham Springs, and native of Thomaston, GA. She leaves behind her daughter, Tammy Waddell and husband Billy; brother, Ronnie Bethune; grandchildren, Mandy Bihm and husband Jeremy, Jennifer Hailey, L.B. Waddell and his wife Tiffany; great grandchildren, Savannah, Austin, Addy, Brielle, Braxon, Ellie, Layla, Logan, Lauren, and one more expected January 2020; step-daughter, Carol Gaspard and her husband Dino; as well as numerous other loving family members and friends. Shelby is preceded in death by her husband, Mac Charlton; parents, George and Odessa Bethune; Brothers, Jack Bethune, Wesley Bethune and his wife Thelma; sister, Dorothy Sikes and her husband Hugh. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of McLin & Manley Funeral Home, Walker, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to in memory of Shelby Charlton. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 7 to July 9, 2019