Our beloved Shelby Joe Henson, Sr. passed away peacefully in the arms of his sister, surrendering his life fully to Our Heavenly Father at Our Lady of the Lake on October 10, 2020 at 7:54 pm at the age of 38. He was a truck driver; resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. Shelby enjoyed hunting, fishing and being at every family gathering as well as spending time with friends. He never met a stranger, always had a huge smile on his face, was a very forgiving person and loved everyone. In his final days, he wanted it to be known to his family how much he loved everyone and wanted everyone to be kind and show love to others as Christ instructs us to do. Visiting will be at Faith Tabernacle 32655 Bayou Sorrel Rd, Plaquemine, LA 70764 on Friday, October 16, 2020 from to 5 to 9pm and at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9 am until religious services at 1 pm, conducted by Pastor Troy Romig. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his parents, Hurley, Sr. and Patty Henson; his sissy, Christen Henson Graffeo and husband Tony "Graff" Graffeo; brother, Hurley Henson, Jr.; children, Shelby Joe Henson, Jr., Sophia Rose-Marie Nations and Heaven Leigh Barker; grandmother, Mary Ann Stephens; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Shelby Joe Stephens; maternal grandfather, Eugene Poston, Sr.; paternal grandmother, Mary Alverta Henson; paternal grandfather, Charles Henson; uncle, James "Barney" Henson, Sr.; and numerous cousins. Pallbearers will be Shelby Joe Henson, Jr., Tony "Graff" Graffeo, nephew, Nathan Henson, Hurley Henson, Jr., uncle, Marshall Henson, Joseph Poston, Jr., and Ellis "James" Landry. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Wilmer, Jeff and Joseph Landry, Kerry Dean Henson, Sr., and Aaron Blankenburg. Special thanks to the entire staff at Our Lady of the Lake for the care and compassion they've shown our family during our time of need. Also special thanks to his Sissy whom he adored and his brother in law who waited on him hand and foot, Christen and Graff for their devotion, also to the family and friends who stood by us in our time of sorrow. All of the thoughts, prayers, love and support are greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten. Shelby was loved by all who knew him and his life will live on through his children and family. He will truly be missed. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.