"Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me." This world was not his home, and on August 8, 2020, Shelby L. Roper, age 94, went to spend eternity with his loving Savior. He will always be remembered as a faithful servant to his family, his country, and his God, and he leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter. He was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 38 years, Marjorie Hardin Roper, and upon her passing, Dorothy Knoblitt and then Margaret Clark. He is survived by three children; sons, Russell Roper and Bill Roper, and daughter, Suzanne Roper White; Daughters-in-law, Libby Roper and Evelyn Roper; son-in-law, Doug White; stepson, Dr. Randy Watson, of Lake Zephyr, Nevada; Grandchildren, Rebecca Tew Dickson, Shelby Deweese Roper, Dr. Benjamin Roper, David Roper, and 8 great grandchildren. Shelby was born in Coushatta, Louisiana, October 13, 1925. His love for and talent with music was honed as he joined Mansfield High School marching band as a clarinet player. As a member of the Greatest Generation, he joined the U.S. Navy to serve in the Pacific fleet aboard the USS Ingersoll during World War II. Upon returning from the war, he graduated LSU with a B.S. degree in geology and married the love of his life, Marjorie Roper. They raised three children together. He and Marjorie were founding members of St. John's United Methodist Church on Highland Road that started as a house church congregation on Kimbro Drive. Whether leading board meetings, painting the St. John's childcare center, or teaching Sunday School, no job was too large or too small when it came to serving his Lord through his church. Shelby was employed for 34 years at Exxon Chemical where he worked as a turnaround planner. He enjoyed fishing, bridge clubs with friends, music and dancing. While a widowed resident at The Haven Assisted Living, the ladies outnumbered the gentleman and would line up for a dance with Mr. Shelby. He always requested the band play "Walking My Baby Back Home," or "New York, New York." He loved conversation, cracking jokes and never lost his sense of humor, even after succumbing to advanced Alzheimer's in his latter years. He often kept the loving caregivers at The Pearl at Jamestown in stiches with his quick wit and funny expressions. The family of Shelby Roper wishes to extend their gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the incredibly wonderful staff at The Pearl at Jamestown as well as LifeSource Hospice for their compassionate care of Mr. Roper. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shelby Roper can be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.

