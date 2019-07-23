Shelery J. Briscoe, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Gonzales, LA on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:01 a.m. A native of Church Point, LA, retired welder with Boilermaker Local 582. He was a veteran of U.S. Air Force. He loved to cook for his family. His favorite pastime was to fish with his sons and play cards with his friends. Visiting at St. Mark Catholic Church, 42021 Hwy. 621, Gonzales, LA, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Rubin Reynolds. Entombment at Hope Haven Garden of Memory in Gonzales, LA. Survived by his wife, Ann Briscoe; two sons, Danny and Tiny Briscoe, and Ted and Cindy Briscoe; sister, Rita Fontenot; seven grandchildren, Lacy Honea and husband, Ryan, Colleen Johnson and husband, Sean, Nita Lanning and husband, Chris, Travis Taylor, Marlin Kimery, Jennie Honea, and Tesha Steel; and fourteen great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, William and Louise Briscoe; and five sisters. He was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 25, 2019