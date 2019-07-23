Shelery J. Briscoe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelery J. Briscoe.
Service Information
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-8463
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
42021 Hwy. 621
Gonzales, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
42021 Hwy. 621
Gonzales, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shelery J. Briscoe, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Gonzales, LA on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 3:01 a.m. A native of Church Point, LA, retired welder with Boilermaker Local 582. He was a veteran of U.S. Air Force. He loved to cook for his family. His favorite pastime was to fish with his sons and play cards with his friends. Visiting at St. Mark Catholic Church, 42021 Hwy. 621, Gonzales, LA, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Rubin Reynolds. Entombment at Hope Haven Garden of Memory in Gonzales, LA. Survived by his wife, Ann Briscoe; two sons, Danny and Tiny Briscoe, and Ted and Cindy Briscoe; sister, Rita Fontenot; seven grandchildren, Lacy Honea and husband, Ryan, Colleen Johnson and husband, Sean, Nita Lanning and husband, Chris, Travis Taylor, Marlin Kimery, Jennie Honea, and Tesha Steel; and fourteen great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, William and Louise Briscoe; and five sisters. He was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 25, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.