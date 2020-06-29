Shelia Ann Murphy, 60, of Baton Rouge passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Ms. Murphy was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy and attended LSU and Nicholls State. She enjoyed her time living in Colorado and enjoyed exercising, gymnastics and dancing. She is survived by her two children, Rachel Moore and her husband, Douglas and Gabrielle Nicole Murphy; parents, John Barrett Murphy, III and Jennie H. Murphy; two brothers, Greg Murphy and his wife, Mary and Andrew Brett Murphy; niece, Grace Elizabeth Withers; nephew, Gregory Laughlin Murphy and numerous other family members. She loved being with her family, whom she loved very much. She will be remembered by her family for her kind and charismatic spirit and a smile that could light up the darkest room. Services will be held at 11:30 am Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:00 am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to: St Elizabeth's Foundation-8054 Summa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 or for Masses to be held in honor of Shelia.

