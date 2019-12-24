Shelia O'Connor Terrell was born December 8, 1955 to James and Mary O'Connor. She passed away on December 16, 2019, surrounded by family at the age of 64. Memorial Services will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Oasis Christian Church at 10 am. Shelia worked for South Central Bell phone company and then went on to work as a mail carrier for USPS. Shelia is survived by her husband; Robert Terrell, children; Anthanor Bradford III (Claudette), Candace Walker (Scott), and Robert Terrell Jr.; seven grandkids, one godchild, a sister, and five brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019