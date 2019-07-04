Shelia Pierre Barre departed this life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 68, a native and resident of Edgard, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 152 E 6th St., Edgard, LA on Saturday July 6, 2019 from 8:30 am to Religious Services at 10:00 am. Interment private. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019