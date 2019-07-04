Shelia Pierre Barre

Guest Book
  • "May good memories provide solace for Barre family and..."
    - T H
  • "To the family of Ms. Shelia Barre, I would like to express..."
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Ann£
  • "I am sorry for your loss. May you receive the comfort you..."
    - MP
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
152 E 6th St
Edgard, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
152 E 6th St.
Edgard, LA
View Map
Obituary
Shelia Pierre Barre departed this life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 68, a native and resident of Edgard, LA and a resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 152 E 6th St., Edgard, LA on Saturday July 6, 2019 from 8:30 am to Religious Services at 10:00 am. Interment private. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019
