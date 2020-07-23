1/1
Sheliah Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheliah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheliah Thomas, departed this life on July 15, 2020, at the age of 54. Visitation will Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 9 am to Religious Service at 11 am at Greater Refuge Temple Ministries, 1011 NW Central Ave., Amite LA. Conducted by Bishop Joseph Ricard. She leaves to cherish her memories Husband Dewayne Thomas. 1 Son Gregory Bell and 1 Daughter Lanette Muse. 1 Sister Alisa Kleinpeter Hughes and Brother-in-law Nelson Hughes, Jr. Interment Greater Refuge Temple Cemetery, Montpelier LA. Entrusted Arrangement to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy 1042, Greensburg LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Refuge Temple Ministries
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Refuge Temple Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved