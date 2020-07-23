Or Copy this URL to Share

Sheliah Thomas, departed this life on July 15, 2020, at the age of 54. Visitation will Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 9 am to Religious Service at 11 am at Greater Refuge Temple Ministries, 1011 NW Central Ave., Amite LA. Conducted by Bishop Joseph Ricard. She leaves to cherish her memories Husband Dewayne Thomas. 1 Son Gregory Bell and 1 Daughter Lanette Muse. 1 Sister Alisa Kleinpeter Hughes and Brother-in-law Nelson Hughes, Jr. Interment Greater Refuge Temple Cemetery, Montpelier LA. Entrusted Arrangement to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy 1042, Greensburg LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store