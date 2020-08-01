1/1
Shelley H. Gaudin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelley H. Gaudin, 76, a resident of St. Amant, LA, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Mr. Gaudin worked 30 years for Borden Chemical as an operator. He was also gifted in working with his hands. He enjoyed working on old cars, upholstering furniture, and crocheting which he learned from his mother. Shelley H. will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and caring grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, DeLoise R. Gaudin, daughters Kelly Gaudin; Rene' Denham, (Randy); Amy Gauthier, (Barry); Debbie Gaudin, son Eric Gaudin, (Amy). Also survived by his grandchildren: Raley, Ryann, Regan, Sheldon, Alaina, Cody, Adam, Eric, Jacob and Bryce. As well as his great-grandchildren: Reese, Dawson, George Jr., Julie, Addison, Marleigh, Brailen, and James. His siblings: Greg, Rene', Rod, and Dewana. He is preceded in death by his parents Earline and Gene Stephens and Shelley S. and Anita Gaudin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved