Shelley H. Gaudin, 76, a resident of St. Amant, LA, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Mr. Gaudin worked 30 years for Borden Chemical as an operator. He was also gifted in working with his hands. He enjoyed working on old cars, upholstering furniture, and crocheting which he learned from his mother. Shelley H. will be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, and caring grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, DeLoise R. Gaudin, daughters Kelly Gaudin; Rene' Denham, (Randy); Amy Gauthier, (Barry); Debbie Gaudin, son Eric Gaudin, (Amy). Also survived by his grandchildren: Raley, Ryann, Regan, Sheldon, Alaina, Cody, Adam, Eric, Jacob and Bryce. As well as his great-grandchildren: Reese, Dawson, George Jr., Julie, Addison, Marleigh, Brailen, and James. His siblings: Greg, Rene', Rod, and Dewana. He is preceded in death by his parents Earline and Gene Stephens and Shelley S. and Anita Gaudin.

