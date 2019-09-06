The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Shelley Tramonte Obituary
Shelley Tramonte, a resident of Baton Rouge, was taken by the Lord to her heavenly reward on September 4, 2019 at the age of 48. She was a 1990 graduate of Redemptorist High School and an employee of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for 17 years. As a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Parish, she enjoyed volunteer work, especially the Giving Tree Christmas drive. She was a volunteer at the Baton Rouge General Hospital, where she was a proud recipient of the "Power of 9" award for her service in 2017. Since 2018, she has been a resident of Williamsburg retirement community. Shelley's giving spirit, love for family and kindness to others will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her father, Charles Tramonte, brother Jarrod Tramonte, sister-in-law Betsey Tramonte, nephew Charles Tramonte, niece Claire Tramonte, and many aunts and cousins with whom she shared special relationships. She is preceded in death by her mother Cecilia "Cissy" Tramonte. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will resume on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Brett Cheveallier, Andrew Freese, Ryan Siemann, Mark Talley, Michael Talley, Charles Tramonte. Honorary pallbearers will be Claire Tramonte and Jason Tramonte. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019
