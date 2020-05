Or Copy this URL to Share

Shenetta Michelle White-Ballard departed this life on May 02, 2020. Shenetta was 44, a native and resident of Baton RougeLA. A viewing will be held May 9th from 9:00am-12:00p.m., at Winfield Funeral home 7221 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge. Graveside services followed thereafter.

