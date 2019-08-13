Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheridan Harelson 'Sherry' Harris. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Service 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home 825 Government St Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 12:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home 825 Government St Baton Rouge , LA View Map Interment Following Services Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home Jefferson Highway View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sheridan "Sherry" Harelson Harris passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on October 17, 1937. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1955 and continued to LSU where she received a bachelor's degree in Education and a subsequent master's degree and Educational Specialist Certification. Sherry's youth was spent with her first love – dancing. In their early marriage, she and James delighted in coaching dance and gymnastics to youth in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. Sherry eventually settled into the East Baton Rouge Parish School System as a classroom teacher for 16 years. In 1977, she opened a brand-new school Wedgewood Elementary. There she would spend the next 36 years having an indelible impact on the students and teachers that she served as principal. In 2013 Sherry served as Supervisor of New Principals for the parish until her retirement in 2015. She loved her jobs as teacher and administrator and was highly successful in the field of education. Sherry was devoted to her family and is survived by her daughters, Lydia Harris Acosta (Frank Acosta) and Jamie Harris Ferguson (Philip Ferguson) and five granddaughters, Lauren La Magna Rodrigue (Kevin Rodrigue), Danielle La Magna, Malorie LaMagna, Caroline Ferguson, and Leighann Ferguson and many beloved cousins and close friends. Sherry was bigger than life and lived it to the fullest. She spent her days engaged in her hobbies ¬¬- dancing, gymnastics, fishing, and LSU Tigers. Tiger sports was her passion and she spent many an hour keeping up with her favorite sports team. She was loved by so many and will be missed always. Sherry was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Tildon Harris and her parents, Jonnie Hadnot Harelson and Vincent Harelson. Pallbearers are Frank Acosta, Philip Ferguson, Kevin Rodrigue, Jorge Lopez, Keith Wheat and Mark Moran. Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Daniels, David Cannon, Carol Lee Harelson, L. J. Harelson, Webb Harelson and Felix Earl Bradford. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St, on Thursday, August 15, from 10:00 with services beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow immediately afterwards at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home on Jefferson Highway. Sheridan "Sherry" Harelson Harris passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on October 17, 1937. She graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1955 and continued to LSU where she received a bachelor's degree in Education and a subsequent master's degree and Educational Specialist Certification. Sherry's youth was spent with her first love – dancing. In their early marriage, she and James delighted in coaching dance and gymnastics to youth in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. Sherry eventually settled into the East Baton Rouge Parish School System as a classroom teacher for 16 years. In 1977, she opened a brand-new school Wedgewood Elementary. There she would spend the next 36 years having an indelible impact on the students and teachers that she served as principal. In 2013 Sherry served as Supervisor of New Principals for the parish until her retirement in 2015. She loved her jobs as teacher and administrator and was highly successful in the field of education. Sherry was devoted to her family and is survived by her daughters, Lydia Harris Acosta (Frank Acosta) and Jamie Harris Ferguson (Philip Ferguson) and five granddaughters, Lauren La Magna Rodrigue (Kevin Rodrigue), Danielle La Magna, Malorie LaMagna, Caroline Ferguson, and Leighann Ferguson and many beloved cousins and close friends. Sherry was bigger than life and lived it to the fullest. She spent her days engaged in her hobbies ¬¬- dancing, gymnastics, fishing, and LSU Tigers. Tiger sports was her passion and she spent many an hour keeping up with her favorite sports team. She was loved by so many and will be missed always. Sherry was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Tildon Harris and her parents, Jonnie Hadnot Harelson and Vincent Harelson. Pallbearers are Frank Acosta, Philip Ferguson, Kevin Rodrigue, Jorge Lopez, Keith Wheat and Mark Moran. Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Daniels, David Cannon, Carol Lee Harelson, L. J. Harelson, Webb Harelson and Felix Earl Bradford. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St, on Thursday, August 15, from 10:00 with services beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow immediately afterwards at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home on Jefferson Highway. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close