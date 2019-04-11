Sherill D. Johnson

  • "Sorry for your loss, my condolences to the family and..."
    - Trisha
  • "My condolences to you all during this time of deep sorrow. "
  • "Sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in the God that..."

Sherill D. Johnson, age 31, a resident of Knoxville, TN and a native of Baker, departed this life, Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Knoxville. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service F/H, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs from 2 pm to 8 pm, Friday, April 12th. Visitation will resume at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2863 Mission Dr. from 9 am Saturday until religious service at 12 pm. Conducted by Rev. Emmanuel Powell, Jr. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service F/H, Denham Springs.
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 665-8002
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
