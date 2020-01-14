Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Mark Catholic Church Rosary 9:00 AM St. Mark Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mark Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Sherri Cifreo Martin, a native of Dutchtown and resident of Gonzales, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 52. Sherri was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family. Sherri had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed bowling with her league teammates. She is survived by her husband, Kevin M. Martin Sr.; her three sons, Kevin M. Martin Jr., Korey W. Martin and wife, Brittnie, Kaine A. Martin; grandchildren, Lane Joseph and Wesley Shawn Martin; mother, Lynn Evans Cifreo; brother, Charles "Brent" Cifreo; sister, Wendy C. Boudreaux and husband, Dean; nephews, Jade Boudreaux and Michael Cifreo; nieces, Brittany, Meagan, Christine Boudreaux. Sherri is preceded in death by her father, Alceé Joseph Cifreo; grandparents, Joseph Harry and Estelle Cifreo and John Wesley and Lucile Evans. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church beginning at 9:00 am with the saying of the Rosary until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum in Gonzales. Jade Boudreaux, Michael Cifreo, Zack Braud, Derek Evans, Craig Cifreo, Dale Yoes. The family would like to extend special thanks to the Doctors and staff of St. Joseph Hospice, especially her nurse and close friend, Brittany Rodriguez. Donations can be made in Sherri's honor to Dream Foundation ( Sherri Cifreo Martin, a native of Dutchtown and resident of Gonzales, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 52. Sherri was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family. Sherri had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed bowling with her league teammates. She is survived by her husband, Kevin M. Martin Sr.; her three sons, Kevin M. Martin Jr., Korey W. Martin and wife, Brittnie, Kaine A. Martin; grandchildren, Lane Joseph and Wesley Shawn Martin; mother, Lynn Evans Cifreo; brother, Charles "Brent" Cifreo; sister, Wendy C. Boudreaux and husband, Dean; nephews, Jade Boudreaux and Michael Cifreo; nieces, Brittany, Meagan, Christine Boudreaux. Sherri is preceded in death by her father, Alceé Joseph Cifreo; grandparents, Joseph Harry and Estelle Cifreo and John Wesley and Lucile Evans. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church beginning at 9:00 am with the saying of the Rosary until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum in Gonzales. Jade Boudreaux, Michael Cifreo, Zack Braud, Derek Evans, Craig Cifreo, Dale Yoes. The family would like to extend special thanks to the Doctors and staff of St. Joseph Hospice, especially her nurse and close friend, Brittany Rodriguez. Donations can be made in Sherri's honor to Dream Foundation ( www.dreamfoundation.org ) or the . To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Ourso Funeral Home Gonzales , LA (225) 647-8608 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.