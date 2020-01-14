Sherri Cifreo Martin, a native of Dutchtown and resident of Gonzales, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 52. Sherri was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family. Sherri had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed bowling with her league teammates. She is survived by her husband, Kevin M. Martin Sr.; her three sons, Kevin M. Martin Jr., Korey W. Martin and wife, Brittnie, Kaine A. Martin; grandchildren, Lane Joseph and Wesley Shawn Martin; mother, Lynn Evans Cifreo; brother, Charles "Brent" Cifreo; sister, Wendy C. Boudreaux and husband, Dean; nephews, Jade Boudreaux and Michael Cifreo; nieces, Brittany, Meagan, Christine Boudreaux. Sherri is preceded in death by her father, Alceé Joseph Cifreo; grandparents, Joseph Harry and Estelle Cifreo and John Wesley and Lucile Evans. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church beginning at 9:00 am with the saying of the Rosary until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum in Gonzales. Jade Boudreaux, Michael Cifreo, Zack Braud, Derek Evans, Craig Cifreo, Dale Yoes. The family would like to extend special thanks to the Doctors and staff of St. Joseph Hospice, especially her nurse and close friend, Brittany Rodriguez. Donations can be made in Sherri's honor to Dream Foundation (www.dreamfoundation.org) or the . To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020