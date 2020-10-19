1/1
Sherron Lasyone Brown
Services for Sherron L. Brown will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Iatt Baptist Church, Verda, LA, with Pastor Chad James officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday at the Church from 9:00 AM until time of services. Interment will follow at Iatt Cemetery, Verda, LA, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria, LA. Sherron, 72, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Sherron was a resident of Baton Rouge and lived there all of her adult life. She graduated from Atlanta High School in 1965 and then received an associate degree in nursing. She taught nursing school for many years in Baton Rouge. Sherron was a long time member of Jefferson Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday school and choir. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel L. Brown; parents, Elwood and Gloria Lasyone and one infant daughter. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Russ Brinkley and wife Julie; granddaughter Ashton Brinkley and grandson Cade Brinkley; brothers, Ronnie Lasyone and wife Barbara, Donnie Lasyone and wife Daisy; sister, Arlene Brewton as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Mike Carrithers, Rex Lasyone, Jeff Lasyone, Tyler Ferguson, Cody Lasyone and Lathan Lasyone. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Edwards and John Quigley. To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Iatt Baptist Church
OCT
21
Service
11:00 AM
Iatt Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Magnolia Funeral Home
2024 Hwy 72 East Annex
Corinth, MS 38834
(662) 286-9500
October 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Connie Malone
Family
October 19, 2020
Sherron was my friend for many years. We called each other every day
To see how the other was doing. I will miss our phone calls and the friendship we shared. My prayers to the family
Lou Brannagan
Friend
