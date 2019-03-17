Sherry Ann "Shirley" McCray entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Thursday, March 11, 2019. She was a 69 year old native of Zachary, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9 am until service at 11 am conducted by Minister Myra Miller Jenkins; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, Marilyn Harris, DeRidder, LA; Constance Hollins and Monica Harris (Alejandro); five siblings; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
