Sherry Brenda Tipton, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 4, 2020 at 12:12 a.m.at the age of 74. She was preceded in death by parents, Jerry Tipton and Elizabeth Tipton. She is survived by an aunt, Colleen Harfield, and numerous cousins. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Rabenhorst Funeral Home.

