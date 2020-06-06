Sherry Carolyn Kennedy Elliott of Carrollton, Texas, formerly of Baton Rouge, passed away at the age of 82 on May 24, 2020. She leaves behind her son, Clarence Willard "Scooter" Elliott, III and his wife, Malinda Lynn of Carrollton, Texas; daughter, Erin Gaye "Ginger" Briggs and husband Tommy of Doyline, Louisiana; grandson Brenden Leroy Walter and wife Kourtney of La Crosse, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Caitlin Elizabeth Elliott of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; brother Murrell Dean Kennedy of White Hall, Arkansas; sisters Barbara Kennedy Nelson of Alymra, Arkansas, and Robin Kennedy Carter and husband, Gary, of DeWitt, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Clarence Willard Elliott, Jr. of Baton Rouge, and parents Holland Leroy Kennedy and Gladys Henderson Kennedy of Almyra, Arkansas. Sherry was born on January 31, 1938 at the family farm near Alymra, Arkansas. She attended the New Providence school and graduated from DeWitt High School in 1956. She studied at William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri before returning to Arkansas. While she was living in Pine Bluff, she agreed to go out on a blind date with Joanne Elliott's younger brother, Will (Buddy). One month later they were married at Lodges Corner Methodist Church on September 3, 1960. Sherry followed Buddy to Fayetteville, Arkansas where he finished his Ph.D. in Accounting at the University of Arkansas, then to Rensselaer, Indiana and, finally to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1964. Sherry was a resident of Baton Rouge for 48 years until she moved to Carrollton, Texas in 2012, six years after Buddy's passing in 2006. In addition to managing the family household and successfully raising two rambunctious children, Sherry supported Buddy in his role as Professor of Accounting at Louisiana State University and Southern University, as well as his private CPA practice. She served as president of the Louisiana Society of CPAs Auxiliary, Baton Rouge Chapter and was a substitute bookkeeper for the family's physicians. Sherry loved history, Japanese pottery, travelling and bridge. The family would like to thank the staff at Sonoma House Assisted Living and Holding Hands Hospice Care for their love and care of Sherry during her final days. Memorials and memories of Sherry may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/carrollton-tx/sherry-elliott-9196483. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sherry's name to 4-H at https://4-h.org/ways-to-give. Sherry and her late husband, Will, will be interred at Bayou Meto Cemetery near DeWitt, AR at a later date.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.