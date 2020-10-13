Sherry Covington Bass, 67, of Walker, LA, passed away at her home, Sunday, October 11, 2020. Sherry retired after many years as a school bus driver for Ascension Parish. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Donnie Bass; daughter, Dawn Edelmann; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Rachel Bass; son-in-law, Mark Edelmann; grandchildren, Seth and Caleb Edelmann, and Graham and Rosemary Bass; siblings and spouses, Pastor Gene Erwin and Delores, Paul Richard Covington and Joy, Sylvia Thompson and Donald E., and Debra Covington Magee and Dennis E.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon and Essie Covington; and brother, Joe "Freddie" Covington. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Friday, October 16, 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by her brother, Pastor Gene Erwin. pallbearers will be Mark, Seth, and Caleb Edelmann, Dennis Magee, Donnie Thompson, Randall Pinell. Honorary pallbearer will be Brandon Bass. Burial will follow at Vickers Cemetery, Walker, LA. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.