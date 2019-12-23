Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Dupre. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Sherry Dupré, 74, who passed away on Saturday, November 30th at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28th from 9:00 am until the time of service. Rev. Chad Thibodeaux, Pastor of Vatican Baptist Church in Carencro, will conduct the service. The first of three daughters born to Mary Lee Soileau and Leon Dupré, Sherry Dean Dupré entered this world on August 27, 1945, in Ville Platte. She was raised in Opelousas with her two younger sisters, Janice (Dupré) Gerace and Cindy (Dupré) Latiolais and graduated from Opelousas High School, Class of 1963. Sherry married Kermit Anthony Doucet in 1967 and they had three children: Shelly Doucet (Ed Vogt), Dexter Doucet, and Desireé Doucet. In their 22 years of marriage, Sherry and Kermit made many friends in the local antique car club, together restored a historic home in Washington, and established the Antique School Mall. With her second husband, Herman Venable, Sherry traveled the world, visiting Italy, Canada, the Panama Canal, and the British Virgin Islands. Active with the Krewe de Canailles and Lafayette area boat club, Sherry and Herman loved to dance together at any Cajun dance hall, but especially at Randol's in Lafayette. A bookkeeper by trade, Sherry was an accomplished cook and is remembered for her homemade beignets, vanilla ice cream, cornbread, round steak, sweet potato casserole, "Mama chicken", Yankee pot roast, creamed potatoes, rice dressing, and étouffée. She adored her three grandsons, Jonas Dupré Vogt, Gill Doucet Vogt, and Eli Sandlin Doucet. Always the creator, she was accomplished in macramé, cross-stitch, tole and oil painting, stained glass, and sewing. Sherry was very active in the Acadiana civic community and served as election commissioner, notary public, treasurer of her homeowner's association, volunteer literacy tutor, and a helpful, caring neighbor. She was fun-loving, generous, compassionate, genuine, and independent. In the last year, Sherry courageously lived with ALS and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family, friends, and beloved dog, Scooter. She was grateful for the compassionate care from sisters Janice and Cindy, children Shelly, Dexter, and Desi, dear friend Marilyn Emfinger, hospice nurse Jonathon Bourque, and caregivers Hedy, Megan, Joleen, Amy, and Melissa. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sherry's memory may be made to Team Gleason at A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Sherry Dupré, 74, who passed away on Saturday, November 30th at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28th from 9:00 am until the time of service. Rev. Chad Thibodeaux, Pastor of Vatican Baptist Church in Carencro, will conduct the service. The first of three daughters born to Mary Lee Soileau and Leon Dupré, Sherry Dean Dupré entered this world on August 27, 1945, in Ville Platte. She was raised in Opelousas with her two younger sisters, Janice (Dupré) Gerace and Cindy (Dupré) Latiolais and graduated from Opelousas High School, Class of 1963. Sherry married Kermit Anthony Doucet in 1967 and they had three children: Shelly Doucet (Ed Vogt), Dexter Doucet, and Desireé Doucet. In their 22 years of marriage, Sherry and Kermit made many friends in the local antique car club, together restored a historic home in Washington, and established the Antique School Mall. With her second husband, Herman Venable, Sherry traveled the world, visiting Italy, Canada, the Panama Canal, and the British Virgin Islands. Active with the Krewe de Canailles and Lafayette area boat club, Sherry and Herman loved to dance together at any Cajun dance hall, but especially at Randol's in Lafayette. A bookkeeper by trade, Sherry was an accomplished cook and is remembered for her homemade beignets, vanilla ice cream, cornbread, round steak, sweet potato casserole, "Mama chicken", Yankee pot roast, creamed potatoes, rice dressing, and étouffée. She adored her three grandsons, Jonas Dupré Vogt, Gill Doucet Vogt, and Eli Sandlin Doucet. Always the creator, she was accomplished in macramé, cross-stitch, tole and oil painting, stained glass, and sewing. Sherry was very active in the Acadiana civic community and served as election commissioner, notary public, treasurer of her homeowner's association, volunteer literacy tutor, and a helpful, caring neighbor. She was fun-loving, generous, compassionate, genuine, and independent. In the last year, Sherry courageously lived with ALS and died peacefully at home surrounded by her family, friends, and beloved dog, Scooter. She was grateful for the compassionate care from sisters Janice and Cindy, children Shelly, Dexter, and Desi, dear friend Marilyn Emfinger, hospice nurse Jonathon Bourque, and caregivers Hedy, Megan, Joleen, Amy, and Melissa. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sherry's memory may be made to Team Gleason at teamgleason.org or Hospice of Acadiana at hospiceacadiana.com. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., Lafayette, (337) 981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close