Sherry (Sharon) Lee Hyde, age 73, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Sherry was a loyal fan of LSU sports, especially baseball, gymnastics and football. Sherry is survived by her loving husband, Alton Hyde; her son, Derrick Sanders and wife, Debbie; her stepchildren, Laurie Martello and husband, Michael and Daniel Hyde and wife, Jackie; her grandson, Steven Kyle Sanders; her step-grandchildren, Callie Martello, Caden Martello and Hudson Hyde; and her aunt, Dollie Boeneke. She is preceded in death by her parents, Maurice Reeves and Ruby Greenhill. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Sherry's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at https://www.stjude.org/.
The family of Sherry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff who helped in her care at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Amedysis Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.