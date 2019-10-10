Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sherry Lorraine Ferrell Bernhard, February 17, 1944 – October 09, 2019. Sherry Bernhard,75, of Baton Rouge, danced her way into heaven on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Mrs. Bernard was born February 17, 1944 in Natchez, MS, the daughter of William T. "Billy" Ferrell and Hazel Lorraine Hampton Ferrell. From the beginning, her goal was to keep her law enforcement father and the small Mississippi town on its toes! She has been a resident of Baton Rouge for the last 50 years. Her vivacious, tenacious and sometimes rebellious personality is what kept her spunky through life's ups and downs! She was married to the love her life, Edward "EB" Bernhard for 30 years. She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Ferrell and sister-in law, Carole Anne Ferrell. Survived include her husband, EB; mother, Hazel Ferrell, daughter Candi Ogden Ferachi and husband Paul Ferachi of Baton Rouge, LA; son Tobi Ogden and Christy Ogen the mother of his children of Nashville, TN; grandchildren Christopher Ferachi, Cameron Ferachi, Kennedy Ferachi, Keegan Ferachi, Carter Ferachi, Camille Ferachi of Baton Rouge, LA; Jakob Ogden, Juliana Ogden and Ethan Ogden of Nashville, TN, one brother William "Tommy" Ferrell and lastly her sweet kitty B2. Arrangements are under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge. There will be no visitation, but the family appreciates all prayers of peace and comfort during this time of loss. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019

