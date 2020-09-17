1/1
Sherry Lynn Brown
1954 - 2020
Sherry Lynn Brown departed this life on September 14 at 2:40 p.m. at OLOL Hospital. Sherry was born June 13, 1954 to the late Henry G. Henderson, Sr. and Pearl S. Henderson in Addis, LA. She was married to the late Nathan Brown, Jr. and to this union four children were born, Brandon M. Henderson, Eugene Henderson, Margaret A. Brown and Tamond J. Brown. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Roscoe Mortuary in Plaquemine, LA. Sharing with family will be from 10:30 - 11 a.m.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Roscoe Mortuary
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Roscoe Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 17, 2020
Condolences to the family. Lynn and my sister the late Doris Marie Elmore Lemora were classmates and friends at Brusly High School. Praying for all of you.
Givens and Elmore Family of Brusly, LA


