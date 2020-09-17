Sherry Lynn Brown departed this life on September 14 at 2:40 p.m. at OLOL Hospital. Sherry was born June 13, 1954 to the late Henry G. Henderson, Sr. and Pearl S. Henderson in Addis, LA. She was married to the late Nathan Brown, Jr. and to this union four children were born, Brandon M. Henderson, Eugene Henderson, Margaret A. Brown and Tamond J. Brown. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Roscoe Mortuary in Plaquemine, LA. Sharing with family will be from 10:30 - 11 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store