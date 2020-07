Or Copy this URL to Share

Sherry Lynn Williams Watson, 48, went to her eternal home on July 16, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Jackson, LA. A celebration of Sherry's life will be held at First Baptist Church of Wilson on Saturday, July 25 at 10 am until services at 11 am conducted by Bro. Marc Gregoire.

