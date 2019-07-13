Sherry Murphy Sweeney passed away peacefully into eternity on Tuesday July 2, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Sherry was born on October 5, 1936 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Henry Hammett Murphy and Isabel Vidrine Murphy. Sherry grew up in New Orleans and attended Southeastern University in Hammond before marrying her husband, Myles Sweeney, Jr. They settled in Baton Rouge where they raised four daughters. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Henry Hammett Murphy, Jr. Sherry, who was lovingly known as "Mommee," leaves behind her loving husband of 62 years, as well as her four daughters and their spouses, Peggy Sweeney McDonald (James), Shannan Rieger (Robert), Erin Uffman (Scott), and Dr. Kelly Clements (Scott); her grandchildren, Caroline, Myles and Daniel Rieger, Mackenzie Reimsnyder (Eric), Brennan and Peyton Segrest, Duncan, Isabel, and Jillian Clements, Caroline Lagneaux (Adam), Madeline and Cole Uffman; great grandson, Tripp Reimsnyder; and countless friends who she adored. A memorial mass will be celebrated at noon on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with visitation preceding the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. and a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sherry's memory to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. 70806. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 13 to July 19, 2019