|
|
Sherry Renee King, 46, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born on July 30, 1973 in Baton Rouge, LA to her parents Grover King, III and Rita King Beaman. Sherry's passions in life included football and family. She was an ardent fan of the Louisiana Tigers and New Orleans Saints football teams. She deeply loved her two older brothers, but nothing in the world made her beam with pride more than her nephews and her great-nieces and great-nephews. Sherry always worried more about others than she did herself, even when she was sick and in pain. Sherry will be dearly missed by her family, though there is comfort in knowing that she is now free of her earthly pain and in her heavenly home with her mother and father. She is survived by her two brothers, Darrel King and wife Melissa and Kevin King and wife Shawn; nephews, Justin King and wife Ashlyn, Johnnie Kelley and wife Crystal, and Jessie Kelley; great-nephews and great-nieces, Paislee, Pace, Kylee King, and Landon, London, Logan, and Lauren Kelley; the Beaman Family and her stepfather, Calvin Beaman who was her wonderful caregiver since her mother Rita's passing. Preceded in death by her parents Grover Gay King III and Rita King Beaman. The family will be holding a celebration of Sherry's life at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until a Memorial Service at 6:00 pm. Officiated by Deacon Little. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019