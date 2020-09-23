Sherry Stafford Ringe, 63, of Ethel, LA passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Baton Rouge. She was a graduate of Glen Oaks High School in Baton Rouge and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and Facebook Friend. She is now at peace in the loving arms of Jesus. She is survived by husband, David Ringe; two children, Stacy Bloomfield (Troy) and Adam Ringe (Brittany); sister, Cindy Kelley, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild and numerous other family. Preceded in death by parents, Delmas "D.K." and Avis Stafford. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, on Friday, September 25 from 12:00pm until service time of 2:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store