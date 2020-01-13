Sheryl Wesley Campbell passed away in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born in Baton Rouge on January 8, 1948. Sheryl was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge and was a graduate of Istrouma High School and Louisiana State University. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church, The Order of The Eastern Star - Istrouma Chapter #162, Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, The Junior League of Baton Rouge, The Philistoria, Friends of Magnolia Mound Plantation, The Pilgrimage Garden Club, and The Baton Rouge Art League. Sheryl was a homemaker, art dealer, and painter. She loved beautiful things, a handwritten note, and a good lipstick. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Thomas Campbell and by their daughter Melisse Lynn Campbell; her sister Karen Wesley Holden and husband Glenn; niece Stephanie Holden and great-niece Ophelia Holden of Dubai, U.A.E.; nephew Brandon Holden and wife Jamie of Austin, Texas and great-nieces Caroline and Nori Holden; and niece Natalie Holden and husband Morrie Eisenberg of San Francisco, California. She was preceded in death by her father James Edward Wesley and her mother Helen Thornton Wesley. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, James Washington Wesley, and paternal grandmother, Lucille Wascom Wesley Henagan and her step-grandfather R. B. Henagan, Sr. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Edgar Eugene Thornton and maternal grandmother, Ottie Lee Burr Thornton Simmons and her step-grandfather, Judge Hansford Leggett Simmons. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government Street Wednesday, January 15 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be at First Baptist Church Thursday, January 16 at 9:00 a.m. until Religious Service at 10 a.m. conducted by Reverend Oren Conner. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Glenn Holden, Brandon Holden, Shile McCarty, Joel Wallace, Bill Stephenson, Ladd Spring, Mark Spring, and Davin Spring. Donations may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe Louisiana 71203.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020