Sheryn Leach Wesson passed away peacefully at her residence with her family by her side on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was 61 years old. She was a resident of Plaquemine. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Gregg Wesson and a daughter: Charli Lane Gilbert and husband Keith. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry G, Leach, Jr. & Aline Nicole Leach. Internet: Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.