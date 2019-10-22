Shirl Arnold Bullock

Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-399-4352
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
"Blessed are the pure in heart; for they shall see God." Matthew 5:8. A native of Franklinton and a resident of Denham Springs, Shirl Arnold Bullock passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. He was 84. He is survived by his son, Eric J. Bullock; and two sisters: Lou Bullock Young and her husband Ray, and Shelia Bullock Adams and her husband Ken. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patty D. Bullock; and his parents, Ila and Rita Bullock. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, from 5pm until 8pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
