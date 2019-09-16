Shirley entered into eternal rest at Iberville Oaks on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was a native of Zachary, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11 am conducted by Brother Sean Vandiver; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her children, Tierani D.Breaux (Anthony) and MaKida Aliu (Wendi); stepson, Eddie Robinson (June); siblings, Jean Campbell Jackson, Sandra Perry and Raymond Brown; nine grandchildren.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019