Service Information Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Memorial service 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807

Ms. Shirley Clarice Abney Parker, 73, left this world on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Community Hospice of Texas in Fort Worth, surrounded by family. She was born, the third of four children on October 14, 1945 in Jamaica, Queens, New York City, NY to Veady Mae Abney and George Abney. She was raised in Jamaica, NY, and lived in Astoria, Queens, NY. Later, with an adventurous spirit, Shirley moved with her family to New Roads, LA and Baton Rouge, LA. Shirley was baptized at an early age in Emmanuel Baptist Church, Elmont, NY. She attended elementary school in Queens, NY and Julia Richman High School in Manhattan, NY. She completed high school with the Delahanty Institute in Jamaica, NY. After 33 years working for AT&T, first as a 411-Information Operator in New York and then South Central Bell as Pay Telephone Coin Collector/Repair Person in Baton Rouge, LA, she retired to Fort Worth, TX to live with her youngest daughter. Prior to her employment with the telephone company, Shirley sold Tupperware products, provided daycare for working mothers in her home, did bookkeeping for small businesses and prepared tax returns for individuals. Shirley was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend who never met a stranger, was generous with her time and talents, and ready to give advice but only if asked for. She enjoyed traveling all over North America, whether driving or flying as well as going on cruises and did so up until the last months of her life. Shirley was a voracious reader and was never without a book or magazine. Shirley was an excellent seamstress and could sew anything. She also enjoyed doing all kinds of puzzles, especially crossword puzzles. Her greatest pleasure was being with her family. She will be forever remembered by her four children, daughters, Renee Simien (Jonathan) of Lake Charles, LA; Selena Parker of Forth Worth, TX; Sons, George Rheinhart, Jr. (Sharon) of Chesterfield, VA; William Parker, Jr. (Anissa), Vedette Bush-Jones, whom she affectionately called daughter, and son-in-law, Jack Walker, all of Baton Rouge, La; her seven grandchildren, Candace Cordova (Jacob) of Hedgesville, WV; Darren Perkins, Madisen Parker, Christopher Bush-Jones all of Baton Rouge, LA; Lee Walker of Fort Worth, TX; Jordan Simien and Kendall Simien, both of Lake Charles, LA; and four great-grandchildren; her sister, Theresa Jefferson of Piscataway, NJ and her sister-in-law, Ella Abney of Newport News, VA as well as two life-long friends, Constance Moore of Rosedale, NY and Irene Key of Glendale, CA. and numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law, Frezietta Young (Roland) and her brother, Albert Abney; her former husbands and fathers of her children, George Rheinhardt, Sr. and William Parker, Sr.; as well as her good friend, Patricia "Tut" Bush-Jones. A memorial service celebrating Shirley's life will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Hall Davis Funeral Home on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, LA from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Her cremation was entrusted to Brown Family Crematory, in Forth Worth, TX. 