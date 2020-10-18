1/
Shirley Adams Nickens
Shirley passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 84. She was resident of Erwinville and native of White Castle, LA. A graveside service will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Lakeland on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10am, conducted by Father Todd Lloyd. She is survived by her grandchildren, Travis Nickens and wife Jamie, and Tanya Reed and husband Jeremy; great grandchildren, Christian Reed, Austin Nickens, Hailey Reed, and Alyssa Nickens; great great grandchild, Jaxson Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Nickens, Jr.; son, Ronald Nickens; and parents, Arthur and Elise Trabeaux Adams. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
October 18, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
