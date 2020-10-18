Shirley passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 84. She was resident of Erwinville and native of White Castle, LA. A graveside service will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Lakeland on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10am, conducted by Father Todd Lloyd. She is survived by her grandchildren, Travis Nickens and wife Jamie, and Tanya Reed and husband Jeremy; great grandchildren, Christian Reed, Austin Nickens, Hailey Reed, and Alyssa Nickens; great great grandchild, Jaxson Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Nickens, Jr.; son, Ronald Nickens; and parents, Arthur and Elise Trabeaux Adams. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.